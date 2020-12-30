Police want to hear from woman who was groped by man in Logan Walmart

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan Police Department is trying to identify and contact a female victim of sexual assault on Dec. 9 at the south Logan Walmart.

“If you were groped by a male individual while in the south Logan Walmart on this date (Wednesday, Dec.9) between 5 and 5:30 p.m., please contact Detective Vehrs at 435-716-9359 or Instant message our Facebook page,” said a Logan PD Facebook post.

According to the post, the same male suspect was arrested for sexually assaulting another female victim on Dec. 21.