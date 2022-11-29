Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence

ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage.

“Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver of the vehicle was attempting a left turn on to 3400 West,” the Roy City Police statement says.

“Icy, snow covered streets determined his speed was too fast. The vehicle slid into the front yard of a nearby home causing what appeared to be minor structural damage to the garage and an unoccupied parked vehicle in the driveway.”

No injuries were reported, the statement says.

“At the time of this post, the crash was still under investigation by officers on scene.”