SLCPD warns of police impersonator

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are warning motorists of a possible phony cop after a Wednesday afternoon incident.

“If a community member is being pulled over and has questions or concerns, they should call 911 immediately, the Salt Lake City Police Department advised on social media.

“This investigation started at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when a person reported a suspicious circumstance involving the driver of a dark colored sedan with red and blue lights on the car flashing.

“The incident happened on Interstate 80 in between the Airport exit and Redwood Road and was last seen on 400 South near Emery Street.”

The suspect car is described, possibly, as a black Dodge Charger. with blue and red lights embedded, and flashing, in the fog lights, and reportedly had a female passenger. Neither the driver nor passenger had any visible law enforcement marking on their clothing. “At the time, there were no SLCPD officers or Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers in unmarked cars attempting traffic stops.”

Officers searched the area for the suspect car but have not been able to find it or identify the driver. While the Salt Lake City Police Department utilizes unmarked police cars, according to the press release, these vehicles are equipped with multiple, high-visibility red and blue lights and have sirens and public address systems that immediately distinguish and validate their law enforcement purpose.

The department does not believe the suspect vehicle belongs to any law enforcement agency based on the placement, pattern, positioning of, and the brightness of, the lights.

Except for authorized emergency vehicles, police said, Utah law prohibits how people can use red and blue lights while operating a vehicle and state law also prohibits a person from impersonating a police officer.

Anyone with specific information on this case, or the identity of the driver, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-200561.