Police: West Jordan High School teacher carried on 4-month sexual relationship with 16-year-old student

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A former West Jordan High School teacher has been arrested after police say he carried on a four-month sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student at the school.

Matthew Jason Rueckert, 32, was arrested Thursday for investigation of several felony counts of rape, object rape, forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse following an alleged sexual relationship with the underage girl beginning in November 2022.

Rueckert, who taught social studies and coached the boys golf team at West Jordan, is no longer employed by the high school or Jordan School District, district officials said.

“Jordan School District takes all reports of employee misconduct very seriously. We do not tolerate any kind of misconduct or behavior endangering the safety of students,” according to a statement from the school district.

“Allegations regarding the actions of a former West Jordan High School teacher were immediately investigated by the school and West Jordan Police. Swift, appropriate action was taken. We are cooperating fully with police. Matthew Rueckert is no longer employed by Jordan School District. The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority.”

West Jordan police began investigating Rueckert on Feb. 21, when school officials were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between the teacher and student, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Detectives interviewed the teen and witnesses, reviewed surveillance footage and collected evidence that led to his arrest Thursday, police said.

The teen told police “the majority of the crimes happened in the teacher’s classroom,” the affidavit states.

Police say Rueckert also interfered with the investigation by instructing the teen to “delete all forms of communication with him” from her cellphone after he was placed on administrative leave.

“This case illustrates the importance of parents maintaining effective lines of communication with their children regarding the various aspects of their lives,” West Jordan Police Sgt. Kendall Holt said.

Rueckert was arrested for investigation of:

Two counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Four counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Eight counts of forcible sex abuse, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

West Jordan police are asking any additional victims to call 801-840-4000.