Police: Willard man, 23, killed in motorcycle crash on I-15 in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an early Saturday crash on Interstate 15 in Ogden.

Tyler Larsen, 23, of Willard, was riding northbound on I-15 near Ogden’s 21st Street exit about 1:45 a.m. when the motorcycle hit the freeway’s center concrete barrier, the Utah Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Larsen was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the freeway’s southbound lanes, where he was hit by several vehicles, according to UHP.

I-15 was shut down in both directions in the area for more than four hours Saturday morning while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.

Northbound traffic re-opened about 6 a.m., and southbound lanes were open by 7 a.m., according to UHP.