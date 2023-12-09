Police: Woman arrested after false claims of active shooter on UVU campus

OREM, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was arrested after she allegedly ran through Utah Valley University‘s UCCU Center yelling that there was an active shooter.

Alyssa Delanie Foreman, 23, was arrested after the Nov. 28 incident, which happened at about 3:53 p.m. that Tuesday.

“Alyssa Foreman ran through the UCCU Event Center yelling there was an active shooter and telling people to run and hide inside the restaurant,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Utah Valley University Police Department. The building is the Utah Community Credit Union Event Center.

“Alyssa left and began yelling at people outside stating there was an active shooter. Alyssa started hiding behind bushes while screaming for help and restating the threat of an active shooter. Several people witnessed Alyssa causing the disturbance … regarding a person attempting to use a weapon.

“Stated by a witness, Alyssa was yelling, ‘run, there are shooters over there.’ We received several calls from people around who witnessed her reporting the active shooter.”

UVU police responded and found no active shooter or persons of interest described by Foreman, the statement says.

Foreman has been arrested for investigation of reporting or causing a report of emergency to fire, police or medical falsely, a second-degree felony.