Police: Woman arrested in Salt Lake City after stabbing another woman in the head

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was arrested Wednesday night in Salt Lake City after she allegedly stabbed another woman in the head.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County said Earlene Parker, 30, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The incident occurred just before 7:55 p.m. in the area of 2470 S. 900 East.

“The victim and the suspect were drinking together before getting into an argument,” said a watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department. “During that argument the suspect produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The victim sustained a superficial laceration to the head and was treated at a local hospital.”

The probable cause statement added: “An independent witness stated he was approached by the A/P (accused person), who stated she needed a ride … The witness stated he gave her a ride to Wayne’s Corner on 1302 S. State St. The witness stated, while in transit, the A/P stated she stabbed a woman and was waving the knife around in the car.”

The witness did not confront the suspect, but after dropping her off and returning to the area of the scene, realized officers were investigating a stabbing. The witness provided the location and the same description of the suspect as the victim.

Officers made contact with the suspect, who stated she was in an altercation with an elderly woman.

Officials obtained information on the suspect’s location and were able to take Parker into custody. She was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with her bail set at $10,000.