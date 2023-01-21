Police: Woman attempted to drown puppy in pool at Taylorsville apartment complex

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old West Valley City woman has been charged with torture of companion animal after police say she attempted to drown a puppy in a pool at a Taylorsville apartment complex in July 2022.

Tenants at the apartment complex told Taylorsville police they saw Juliana Castro hold a black Labrador retriever puppy underwater at a pool near 1141 W. 3900 South on July 31, 2022, according to charging documents filed Thursday in 3rd District Court.

Two tenants said the puppy was “struggling under the water” when they confronted Castro, who then threatened one of them with pepper spray, charges state.

Another tenant told police Castro “acted irritated and aggressive,” and yelled and swore at her son multiple times, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived, Castro failed to identify herself multiple times, police said.

Castro, who also goes by Joules Castro and Joules Castryo, has been charged with: