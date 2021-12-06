Police: Woman charged with stalking, reckless driving after targeting a Murray driver ‘because I hate her’

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a Murray City Police officer reportedly witnessed her pursue another driver in a reckless manner after she recognized the woman as someone she didn’t like.

The suspect, 26-year-old Aspasia L. Crouse, was spotted Saturday in the area of 5300 S. Vine St.

“Officers witnessed Aspasia yelling from inside the car to the vehicle in front of her,” says the Murray City Police officer’s statement. “Aspasia then aggressively passed the vehicle in oncoming traffic illegally, then tried to run the vehicle off the road toward the right.

“Aspasia then aggressively maneuvered her vehicle in front of the other vehicle, then slammed on her brakes, causing smoke and a screeching noise to come from her tires. Officers observed Aspasia then conduct two illegal U-turns in front of other vehicles.”

Officers pulled Crouse over and placed her into custody.

Murray City Police officers spoke with the other driver, and “it was determined that Aspasia knew who the driver was and conducted these reckless actions because she had a poor relationship with the driver of the other vehicle,” Crouse’s probable cause statement says.

“Aspasia admitted under Miranda that once she recognized the victim(‘s) vehicle, she then conducted the reckless driving against the other individual,” the statement says.

Crouse “admitted under Miranda that she knew the driver, said ‘I did it because I hate her,’ and had prior police reports with Aspasia as a suspect and the other female as a victim in property damage cases.”

Crouse faces charges of:

Stalking, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Crouse’s bail was set at $1,000 and, as of Sunday, she is not listed as an inmate of the Salt Lake County jail.