Police: Woman found dead in parked car at Taylorsville softball complex

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead inside a parked car at a Taylorsville softball complex Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Valley Regional Softball Complex, 2775 W. 5200 South, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Amanda Marriott told Gephardt Daily.

Officers found a woman unresponsive inside the vehicle and determined she was deceased, Marriott said.

“No foul play is suspected,” she said.

No other information about the woman or the cause of her death were available Saturday.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.