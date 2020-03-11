Police: Woman having medical issue drives into side of building in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night after she drove her Toyota Camry into the side of a building.

Sgt. Tracy Williams, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the woman, who is possibly in her 30s, had a medical issue and lost control of the car in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy at 7777 S Redwood Road.

Williams said very little damage was done to the building. The vehicle also struck a sign and a spigot for a sprinkler system, which sent water flowing into the parking lot. A Water Department crew came out and turned off the water.

Williams had no information regarding what type of medical issue was involved, but she said the woman was conscious and alert after the accident.