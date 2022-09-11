Police: Woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crashing car into commercial sign in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police say a woman is in “extremely critical condition” after crashing her car into a thick metal pole suspending a commercial sign early Saturday.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. near EZPAWN, 3931 W. 5400 South. Neal told Gephardt Daily the vehicle hopped the curb on 5400 South and crashed into the pawnshop’s sign, then impacted the building.

The female driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital in “extremely critical condition,” he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Neal said, adding, “speed is believed to be a factor.” How fast the car was traveling when it hit the sign also was under investigation, he said.

“Based on the condition of the car, it was probably going pretty fast,” Neal said.

The car was so severely damaged that it was torn into two large sections.

A building inspector also was called to the scene due to damage to the building.