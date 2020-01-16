Police: Woman in stolen vehicle arrested after police pursuit in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who reportedly confessed to using illegal drugs before she fled police in a stolen car has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Catherine Ann Carrillo, 33, of Salt Lake County, has been booked on suspicion of:

Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement says Carrillo was seen parked roadside by West Valley City police officers on Wednesday.

“I observed a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road with two individuals inside,” the statement says. “I ran the license plate of the vehicle and it returned on NCIC as a stolen vehicle …

“Units got into the area and an arrest plan was put into the place. The vehicle went mobile before that was able to happen and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle.”

Carrillo fled, the statement says. Spike strips were put in place, and shredded the vehicle’s tires.

“The driver and arrested party Catherine Carrillo fled in the vehicle despite having the tires incapacitated. The arrested party continued to flee from police until ultimately the vehicle was unable to continue moving as it was riding on rims only.”

Carrillo was the driver of the stolen vehicle, the statement says.

“Post Miranda, Catherine admitted to me that she was getting high when I initially saw her and her boyfriend in the vehicle. Catherine was found to have two plastic pipes on her that she admitted were used for the consumption of illegal narcotics.”

Carrillo was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants, the statement says. She was booked on warrants and new charges. Her bail for the new charges was set at $10,000.

Carrillo also was charged on March 19, 2019, with providing false information to a (Murray) police officer, a class A misdemeanor, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.