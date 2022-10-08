Police: Woman jailed after ramming husband’s car in Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Parowan City police say she rammed the back of her husband’s car after they had been arguing about cheating.

Parowan City police were flagged down by “a citizen whose wife crashed into his vehicle during an argument,” says a probable cause statement filed in the woman’s arrest.

“The suspect had left the area without reporting the accident. I responded and found the suspect, who verified that she had indeed chased her husband and hit his vehicle while in an argument over cheating.

“I placed the suspect in custody and transported her to jail.”

The woman faces charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident, damages only, a class B misdemeanor. She was ordered held without bail.

Anyone dealing with domestic violence is urged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.