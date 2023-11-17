Police: Wrong-way driver in Sandy more than 4 times legal limit

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Surprising no one, a driver spotted crossing over a median to enter traffic going the wrong direction was intoxicated, police said.

Officers observed a vehicle drive over a raised median and then travel the wrong way on 9000 South, the Sandy City Police Department posted online Wednesday. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and began a DUI investigation.

The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

The driver in the Tuesday night incident was tested and found to have a blood alcohol level more than four times Utah’s legal limit of 0.05%, police said.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is inherently dangerous and puts numerous lives at risk. With the wide availability of ride shares, there is no excuse for getting behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking,” the post says.

According to Utah Department of Public Safety statistics, Utah officers statewide make more than 10,000 DUI arrests a year for an average of roughly 30 per day.