Pond drained, entrance closed at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park for repairs, construction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park will notice some temporary changes for repairs and trail construction.

The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to repair a gate that regulates water levels, Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department confirmed.

“Once the repairs are completed (around the end of December), the plan is to allow Red Butte Creek to fill the pond once again,” city officials tweeted Tuesday.

Unlike the pond at Sugar House Park, which is drained every year, the pond at Liberty Park last was drained more than five years ago, city officials said.

City crews consulted with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources regarding wildlife in the pond throughout the process.

Elsewhere, construction of the 9-Line Trail along 900 South has closed the left-turn entrance into Liberty Park heading west, according to a tweet from SLC Public Lands. Visitors are encouraged to enter the park from eastbound 900 South or the 1300 South entrance.

“The interior gates on the north side of the park are open, so you can drive all the way around the park to access the tennis center or Tracy Aviary,” the tweet states. “Even better, try biking, walking, or taking transit to Liberty Park!”