Popular Murray restaurant robbed twice over the weekend

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A popular Murray restaurant is now not accepting cash after it was robbed twice over the weekend.

“We know the holidays can be hard,” said a Facebook post from Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers in Murray Friday. “And, this guy is obviously having a hard time, because he decided breaking into our Murray location last night was his best chance at providing Christmas for his family.”

The Murray location is at 554 W. 4500 South; there is also a location in Draper at 592 E. 12300 South.

The post added: “His behavior has impacted our business tremendously. We’ve been working hard this snowy morning trying to get things back to ‘normal’ and we’d LOVE your support. Come see us today and show our staff you support them during this crazy time.”

A follow-up post on Saturday said: “You guys! It happened again. We can’t believe it. Lucky for us, they took everything the night before. From this point forward we aren’t accepting cash. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to see you this weekend.”

The owners said they believe the robberies were not connected.

A third post Monday morning said: “You guys are truly the best! We are so grateful for all of you that showed up this weekend. It’s been rough, but you have all been amazing. Thank you so much for your love and support.”

The restaurant also hit the news in January 2019 after Post Malone, who has a home in Utah, dropped by.