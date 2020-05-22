Porsche, Tesla complete loss after fire in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Porsche and a Tesla were a complete loss after a fire in Kaysville Thursday morning.

“This morning at 7:33 a.m. Davis County dispatch took a report of smoke in the area of Crestwood Road and Ice Pond Road,” said a Facebook post from Kaysville Fire Department. “Our crews went en route and could see a large, black smoke header from Main Street, prompting them to upgrade the alarm to a residential structure fire.”

Upon their arrival, Rescue Engine 61 found two vehicles well-involved in fire with flames impinging on a residential home, the post said. Kaysville Fire Department was supported by crews from Layton Fire Department and Farmington Fire Department. Two engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances and two chiefs responded to the scene.