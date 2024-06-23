Possible West Valley City kidnapping results in arrest, delays on I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a possible kidnapping suspect Saturday evening on Interstate 15 near Thanksgiving Point, causing traffic delays in the northbound lanes.

The incident began in West Valley City, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers caught up to the vehicle as it was returning to Salt Lake County from Utah County, according to the UHP.

Traffic on northbound I-15 in Lehi experienced delays as officers made the arrest.

Gephardt Daily has reached out to West Valley City police and will update this story when more information about the kidnapping and arrest becomes available.