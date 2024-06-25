Post Malone bringing ‘F-1 TRILLION TOUR’ to WVC; first date Sept. 8 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Post Malone announced a new U.S. tour Tuesday with the opening date scheduled for Sept. 8 at the First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

According to his news release, the “9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone announces his F-1 Trillion Tour, a momentous 21 show outing with stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances around the U.S.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com

Malone’s new musical adventure follows last year’s If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.

“Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, making stops at Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Credit One Stadium and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 19.”

Post told fans on social media, “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

2024 TOUR DATES:

Sunday, Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Oct.t 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Oct.1 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

*Festival Performance

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Post Malone tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time until Sunday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.