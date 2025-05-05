Post Malone concert moves the needle, triggers earthquake readings at University of Utah seismology lab

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Post Malone officially moved the needle during Tuesday night’s concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It was officially a seismic event.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS), Malone, along with Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell, Chandler Waters and an adoring crowd of 45,000 fans, not only triggered seismographs at the UUSS lab, but also eclipsed readings recorded over the last two years of seismic events generated by the Utes’ home football games.

“The seismic signal related to the concert is unmistakable, with clear signals for each song performed with some having larger amplitudes than the others,” the UUSS wrote online.

“If you’re curious about what produces more shaking,” the UUSS said, “a football game or a concert, the winner is a concert. The largest signals from the concert last Tuesday night had a maximum displacement (how much the ground moved) of 0.009 mm. This is double the largest displacement from a touchdown last season (0.004 mm) and almost double of the largest signal from last season (when the Utes emerged from the tunnel pregame against BYU – 0.005 mm).

“This makes sense,” the UUSS explained, “as music tends to synchronize people with the rhythm of the music as they jump up and down, which causes a larger signal.”

With news of the whole-lot-of-shaking-going-on during the opening night of Postie’s national “Big-Assed Stadium Tour,” the UUSS put it in context, comparing the rumblings to a more prevalent seismic event; the magnitude 3.9 quake that rousted thousands of Utahns from their sleep early Thursday morning.

The temblor, which struck at 12:11 a.m., was felt from Heber City to Bountiful, and drove nearly a quarter-million views on the Gephardt Daily Facebook page.

“If you are struggling to visualize how large 0.009 mm is, the thickness of human hair typically ranges from 0.02 – 0.08 mm, which is 10 times the amount the ground moved from the concert,” the UUSS statement said. “Two days after the concert, there was a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in Utah located near Soldier Summit, about 42 miles SE of Rice-Eccles Stadium…

“Even though this earthquake occurred 42 miles from Rice-Eccles and the amplitude of shaking decreases with distance, the earthquake produced ground displacement at the stadium of 0.017 mm (about twice that of the concert.)

“This shows that even though the signals from the concert and football games seem large, they are very small compared to natural earthquakes.”