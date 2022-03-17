Post Malone donates signed guitar to help raise funds for Utah charity

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Top selling rapper/singer/songwriter Post Malone has made a donation to benefit abused children in his adopted home of Utah.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department has announced that “Posty” has signed and donated an electric guitar, to be sold to the high bidder, with proceeds to be donated.

“CHPD is helping the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office raise money for Camp Hope Utah sponsoring abused kids,” the Cottonwood Heights Police’s Post post says.

“Post Malone donated this signed Fender Squire guitar to help raise money. If you’re interested in making an offer email it to: [email protected]”

Malone has sold more than 80 million records and won 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music Award. He has also earned six Grammy nominations.