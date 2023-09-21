Post Malone donates signed guitar to help Utah veterans visit memorials

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Cottonwood Heights are auctioning off a signed guitar from musician and part-time Utah resident Post Malone to help local veterans visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Post Malone holding the signed guitar and announced the fundraiser on social media Thursday.

“CHPD is raising money for the Utah Honor Flight Program. Post Malone donated this signed acoustic guitar to help raise money,” the post says.

Offers can be made via email at [email protected] until bidding closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, the post says.

The high bid was $4,000 in the 1:41 p.m. Thursday update to the Facebook post.

Utah Honor Flight recognizes the sacrifices local veterans have made for their country by flying them to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to them.

Guardians fly with veterans on every flight to help them have a safe, memorable and rewarding experience, the organization’s website says.