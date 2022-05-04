Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: ‘Happiest I’ve ever been’

May 3 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Post Malone, one of Utah’s favorite sons, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom Malone hasn’t publicly identified.
In a statement to People and TMZ on Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper, who spends much of his time at a canyon compound on the Wasatch Front, shared his excitement about becoming a father. The due date for his first child is not yet known.
“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, told the outlets. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”
TMZ reported that Malone and his girlfriend celebrated the news with a private party for friends and family in Southern California over the weekend.
The update comes less than a week after Malone announced he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.
Twelve Carat Toothache will be Malone’s first album since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. That album contained the singles “Circles,” “Wow,” “Goodbyes,” “Enemies,” “Allergic” and “Take What You Want.”
The upcoming album is set to contain Malone’s collaborative single with The Weeknd titled “One Right Now,” which was released in November.
While Malone made the announcement of his impending fatherhood in Los Angeles, he now calls Utah home much of the year.
A couple of years ago the chart-topping musician, rapper, actor and entrepreneur traded a rental home in Beverly Hills for a compound in one of the canyons along the Wasatch Front.
By all accounts, he loves the place and even went so far as to pay tribute to the state in his 2019 song “Wow,” when he sang about a “750 Lambo in the Utah snow.”
Malone told Variety at the time, “Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else — it’s just me with my video games and a cold one — that feels good to me.”
In a July 2020 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Malone explained what it was that drew him to Utah.
“You feel like you’re a part of something bigger, but you’re so insignificant,” he said, seemingly awed by the majesty of Utah’s natural beauty.
“And then you can just say, I accept everything around me, and I’m relaxed and at peace, knowing the world is spinning around you and everything happens for a reason,” he told Rogan.
Malone added that his life in Los Angeles when he decided to make the move was simply unsustainable.
“Always something going on. I couldn’t do it. And it definitely affected my creative process. There’s a lot of people who want to drain you.”