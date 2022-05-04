Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: ‘Happiest I’ve ever been’

May 3 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Post Malone, one of Utah’s favorite sons, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom Malone hasn’t publicly identified.

In a statement to People and TMZ on Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper, who spends much of his time at a canyon compound on the Wasatch Front, shared his excitement about becoming a father. The due date for his first child is not yet known.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, told the outlets. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

TMZ reported that Malone and his girlfriend celebrated the news with a private party for friends and family in Southern California over the weekend.

The update comes less than a week after Malone announced he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.

Twelve Carat Toothache will be Malone’s first album since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. That album contained the singles “Circles,” “Wow,” “Goodbyes,” “Enemies,” “Allergic” and “Take What You Want.”

The upcoming album is set to contain Malone’s collaborative single with The Weeknd titled “One Right Now,” which was released in November.

While Malone made the announcement of his impending fatherhood in Los Angeles, he now calls Utah home much of the year.