Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall

Sept. 25 (UPI) — Rapper and part-time Utah resident Post Malone has been hospitalized a week after he fell on stage Sept. 18 during a concert.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the 27-year-old artist tweeted Saturday as he announced the cancellation of his scheduled show in Boston.

“I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

Malone thanked his fans for their support after he fell through a hole on stage during a concert in St. Louis last weekend that he said “winded me pretty good.”

The hole in the floor was to allow instruments to be lowered from one part of the stage to the other.