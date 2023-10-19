Post Malone says he’s not leaving Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Turns out, news of Post Malone‘s Utah departure was greatly exaggerated.

He’s not moving away, the part-time Utah resident tweeted. He’s just investing in more land elsewhere.

“I’m not moving out of Utah, ya’ll (heart emojis) just getting some more land (teary eyes emoji) I love living in this beautiful state,” he wrote in a post that got more than 15,000 hearts in less than 24 hours.

The relocation rumors started after rapper/singer/songwriter/record producer Post Malone was interviewed for the Howard Stern Show. Wide-ranging topics included his befriending of singer Taylor Swift and his hot-sauce based weight loss regime.

When 28-year-old Malone talked about his residential compound in Salt Lake County, he told Stern he was looking for “a little bit more.”

“We’re going to expand the Jam Zone a little bit, I guess,” Malone said.

Stern asked if Malone intended to buy property adjacent to his Utah adjacent land.

“We’re going to go to another state,” Malone said. “We have a plan for another state, and we have a plan for a bunker with a bowling alley and a carport and a swimming pool in it.”

Post Malone takes time to pose with Cynthia Seo owner EJO Korean BBQ in South Salt Lake Tuesday July 20 2021 Photo EJO Korean BBQ

That led to speculation that Malone was leaving Utah, where he established a residence several years back. He has drawn crowds while vacationing in local areas, performed local concerts, donated guitars to fundraisers, posed with owners of area eateries, and even designed a Raising Cane’s chicken finger restaurant for a Midvale owner.

Malone also shot several Superbowl commercial videos that included Utah bars and references.

And local fans have been appreciative, eagerly reporting Malone sightings and kindnesses.

Asked by Stern where the new, larger location would be, Malone declined to say.

“That’s a secret,” he said. “That’s where me and Taylor Swift hung out.”