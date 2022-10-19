Post Malone suffers 2nd injury on tour, twisting ankle during Atlanta concert

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer and rapper Post Malone, Utah’s famous part-time resident, has suffered another injury while on his Twelve Carat Tour.

He apologized to his Atlanta audience last night for twisting his ankle on stage, and the effects it might have on his dancing.

“Tell you what, there’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty f-cking rad,” Post said in moment recorded by multiple fans in the audience. “But, I just twisted up my ankle a little bit over on that hole there. So, if my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentleman. I’ma do my best.”

Malone suffered a more serious on-stage accident on Sept. 17 in St. Louis, Missouri, when he tripped on a guitar hole built into the stage, which had not closed after use. He fell hard, and reportedly spent some time in the hospital.

Malone is scheduled for a Utah stop, at Vivint Home Arena, on Nov. 1.

Below, see videos of Malone addressing his fans after each accident.

🚨 Posty bruised his ankle tonight in Atanta for #TwelveCaratTour. Sending you love, @PostMalone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12ktIq1bCe — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) October 19, 2022