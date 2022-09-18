Post Malone avoids serious injury after taking hard fall during concert performance; ‘Winded me pretty good’

ST. LOUIS, Missouri, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Post Malone, one of Utah’s “favorite sons,” took a hard fall on stage Saturday night during a St. Louis performance, slamming forward onto the platform, delaying the show, and sparking rumors he had broken three ribs.

Security guards rushed in, and helped Malone off the stage. He returned to perform after a break of 10 to 15 minutes, drinking a beer, holding his ribs, and apologizing to fans.

Kevin C. Johnson, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch pop music critic was at the show, and wrote an article about what happened.

“Malone thanked the crowd for its patience, explained that there was a ‘big-ass hole in the stage,’ and apologized to his fans continuously,” Johnson wrote in his newspaper article.

On his Twitter account, Johnson said the hole was part of the stage design.

“It’s the space where his guitar was raised up from under the stage, and lowered back into,” Johnson said. “They forget to close it back up.”

A fan seated close to the stage shared her video here.

Post Malone News tweeted a brief video of Malone leaving the venue in a car, answering someone who asked if he was OK. “I don’t know. We’re going to go find out right now,” Malone responded. A subsequent post on the site says a doctor found Malone’s ribs to be intact.

Finally, late Sunday morning, 27-year-old Malone posted his own account and a self-deprecating apology to St. Louis fans:

“Hey, St. Louis. F–king love you guys so much. Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass. There was a — so whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down, and there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and turn the corner bust my ass.

“Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital, and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep clicking ass on the tour,” Malone said.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. And I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show when next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two hour show for you. So we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.

“And thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love and, and thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself. I love you guys so much. Thank you, man. Have a great night. Thank you, St. Louis.”

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Malone is not only a fan favorite worldwide, he’s also beloved in the state of Utah, where he has home away from hustle and bustle of the Los Angeles-based music industry.