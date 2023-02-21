Post Malone to headline HIVE Music Festival at Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The HIVE Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 event at Utah State Fairpark.

Headlining will be part-time Utah resident Post Malone, who will appear along with hip hop favorites Kid Cudi, Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, Glorilla and more. In all, more than 27 acts are currently scheduled to perform.

The festival takes place June 9 and 10 at Utah State Fairpark.

Tickets for the two-day festival start at $199, and go on sale for at 10 a.m. Thursday at Hivefest.com.