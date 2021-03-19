Post Malone to headline Salt Lake City music festival in August

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah resident Post Malone will headline a Salt Lake City music festival this summer.

The Hive Music Festival will take place at the Utah State Fairpark on Aug. 6 and 7 and is suitable for all ages, according to the website.

Post Malone will headline the Saturday show, while the $uicideboy$ will headline Friday.

The lineup also includes DaBaby, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, Flatbush Zombies, Jack Harlow, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Mosey, Joey Bada$$, Saint JHN and more.

Doors open at 1 p.m. each day and the event goes until 11 p.m. Set times will be posted on the website and social media platforms a few days before the event. There will be food trucks at the venue, the website says.

Tickets are available on the festival’s website here.