Potentially deadly Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to reports of marijuana believed to be laced with Fentanyl.

On Friday morning, a Snyderville Basin man alerted Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies that he had an adverse health reaction after smoking marijuana, a news release says.

“The man told investigators he purchased the marijuana locally. After testing the marijuana, deputies believe it to be laced with the deadly drug Fentanyl. Deputies immediately alerted federal law enforcement partners,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Investigators were able to find the distribution source of the potentially deadly marijuana, and Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies have taken the suspect into custody.

Summit County (Silver Summit) resident, Brooks Tyler Glisson, 25, has been arrested on drug possession and distribution charges.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly potent in micro amounts; therefore, it can be lethal if ingested,” the news release says.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office implores Summit County residents to NOT purchase and ingest illegal street drugs. We also ask parents to talk to their children about the dangers of using illegal street drugs. The safety of our community is our number one priority!”

If you notice someone having medical complications, seek immediate medical attention. Community partners, including Park City Fire District and Intermountain Park City Hospital, have been notified of the dangerous drugs found in our community.