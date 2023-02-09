Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night.

All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at 1863 N 300 W, Spanish Fork Fire Chief Eddie Hales said. The Utah Valley Special Response Team was summoned, sending some 15 hazardous materials-trained firefighters to the scene to assist his crew of 16, he said.

A resin production unit had exceeded the 150-degree temperature maximum for the process, causing a visible and potentially toxic cloud to form inside the facility, Hales said.

Units of the Utah Valley SRT sending two responders each included fire departments in Saratoga Springs, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lehi, and seven from Provo. But, Hales said, most weren’t needed, and were canceled as soon as they arrived. “It wasn’t as hazardous as we thought,” he said.

Hales’ crews were able to measure the air inside the plant, aka PCC Aerostructures, with gas monitors showing the air was not toxic after the area was well ventilated. The 22 employees returned to finish their shift, Hales said. “There were no injuries.”

All responders cleared the scene by 11:33 p.m. “We like to hit heavy and fall back,” as one dispatcher described the large hazmat response.