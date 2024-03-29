Powder Mountain adding 1,047 acres in public terrain, lift in Wolf Canyon

EDEN, Utah, March 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Powder Mountain has announced plans to add 1,047 acres of public terrain, including access into Wolf Canyon served by a new lift to be installed in summer 2025.

Powder Mountain CEO and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announced the expansion Friday, providing skiers access to DMI (don’t mention it) and advanced terrain, with wide-open bowls, prime glades and expert chutes.

The new lift up Lightning Ridge will add 900 acres to the Eden resort, along with 147 acres of hike-to access, Hastings said. The resort also is investing $20 million in three public lifts.

“This Wolf Canyon expansion comes in addition to three new public lifts we are planning to install this summer: upgrading Paradise, upgrading Timberline, and adding the new Lightning Ridge,” he said. “And for our homeowner community, we have contracted to buy the adjacent Davenport area on the back side of Raintree to expand the private terrain.”

Powder Mountain is planning guided adventure experiences starting this winter, with summer 2025 targeted for the lift installation in Wolf Canyon.

Surveying and planning for the project are scheduled for this summer, with the construction timeline and lift route to follow, Hastings said.

In December 2023, Hastings first unveiled Powder Mountain’s plans to blend public and private skiing while remaining uncrowded.

The resort plans to keep crowds down by limiting day ticket sales, expanding terrain and parking, and not taking part in the Epic and Icon multi-resort passes. Season tickets will remain open to everyone, Hastings said.

“Our Wolf Canyon expansion, alongside limiting day ticket sales and not accepting mega passes, continues to fulfill our promise of keeping Powder Mountain uncrowded, independent and truly a special experience for generations to come,” he said.



“We understand a lot is changing, and very fast. We thank all of the season pass holders who renewed, and the new ones who have joined us for this ride.”