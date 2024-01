EDEN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Powder Mountain is closed Friday due to severe weather, the ski resort announced.

“Snow removal and mitigation will take place at the resort throughout the day,” Powder Mountain stated on social media Friday morning.

The ski resort reported 15 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours, along with 30-40 mph winds.

