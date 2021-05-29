Powder Mountain plane crash leaves 1 man dead; second transported to U of U burn center

POWDER MOUNTAIN, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and a second is critically burned after a single-engine plane left Ogden’s Hinckley Airport and crashed in the Powder Mountain area, near Eden.

The crash was reported at 10:02 a.m. Saturday, Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed told Gephardt Daily.

“It was a single-engine plane that crashed into the mountains by Powder Mountain,” Reed said. “Someone saw smoke and called it in.”

Fire crews made their way to the remote scene, then through gates, then down to the site, Reed said.

“It takes a minute to get up there,” he said. “We found two adult males of unknown age, one deceased, and one was severely burned but was alive. We tried to stabilize him.”

Life Flight responded to the scene and hoisted the injured man to a landing area, where an Air Life helicopter picked him up and transported him to the University of Utah burn center, Reed said.

“He had second- and third-degree burns,” Reed said. “He was in critical condition.”

Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the plane had left Ogden’s Hinckley Airport shortly before the crash. He said it was a two-seater plane, “possibly a trainer.”

Reed said the plane was found on fire, but the cold and wetness of the crash site worked in firefighters’ favor, and the flames were quickly extinguished.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.