Power out in Clearfield after car v. pole confrontation.

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials were asking people to avoid the area after a car crash Wednesday night knocked out power to the area.

Both the Clearfield City Police Department and the North Davis Fire District were urging residents to stay away from the site at 2200 S. Main St. as crews worked the scene.

The mishap occurred about 3 p.m. and Clearfield police posted a press release on social media with the headline “Road Closure – Power Outage.” A single vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a power pole, police said.

“It is anticipated that the road will open within the hour, and it is expected the power will be out until this evening” continued the message on Facebook. “The driver was evaluated for possible injuries. Please avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.”

North Davis Fire reiterated on its Facebook page: “Active Scene – Road Closure! Please avoid the area If possible! 2200 S Main St in Clearfield!

“This road will be closed until Rocky Mountain Power can make it on scene and turn power off to downed power lines! Thanks for your patience.”