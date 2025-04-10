Power out in parts of Draper after dump truck takes out 3 power poles

DRAPER, UTAH, April 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A hit-and-run collision in Draper Wednesday afternoon downed three power poles, causing a power outage expected to take more than 10 hours to fix.

“At approximately 1:30 p.m. today, a hit-and-run accident occurred at 12300 South and 800 East involving a dump truck with its lift raised, hitting a traffic signal,” says a statement issued by Draper City.

“This resulted in three powered poles going down, causing a power outage in the vicinity, and requiring 12300 South to be closed from 700 East to 900 East.

“At approximately 3:30 PM, as power crews were working on the incident, we were notified that traffic signals from 265 West (west of I-15) to 700 East were without power. Drivers are asked to avoid 12300 South from 265 West to 900 East if at all possible and use alternate routes until further notice.

“If driving on 12300 through the area, use extreme caution when traveling through intersections and watch for outages in the vicinity,” the news release says.

The power restoration time was estimated for midnight.

“We expect the road closure to stay in place until that time.”