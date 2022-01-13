Power outage cuts electricity to nearly 10,000 customers in Bluffdale, Herriman, Riverton, South Jordan Wednesday night

RIVERTON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in Bluffdale, Herriman, Riverton and South Jordan were without electricity after a Wednesday night power outage.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s website, 9,787 customers were without power starting about 8:24 p.m.

A statement released by Riverton officials said RMP had notified the city of the outages, saying they were “working to understand the cause of the outage and restore power as soon as possible.”

RMP originally estimated power would be restored by 11:30 p.m. but most of the juice was back on by about 10 p.m.