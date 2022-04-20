Power outage cuts electricity to thousands overnight in Tooele, Magna area

TOOELE & SALT LAKE COUNTIES, Utah, April 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 19,000 homes and businesses lost power in the Magna area and parts of Tooele County overnight, although most of the electricity was restored by 5:30 a.m.
Word of the outage was reported on the Rocky Mountain Power website about 3:30 a.m. saying crews were working to remedy the problem.
A couple of Wednesday morning tweets by the Utah Department of Transportation advised drivers to exercise caution and to treat intersections where the power was out like four-way stops.
The cause of the outages has yet to be revealed, but by 6:00 a.m. fewer that 500 RMP customers were affected.
Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.
Signal Problems / Power Outage
Main St from Bates Cyn Rd to Vine St and Surrounding Areas, Tooele Tooele Co,
Treat dark intersections as a 4 way stop,
Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 20, 2022
Signal Problems / Power Outage
8400 W / U111, SR-201 & 3500 S, Magna Salt Lake Co,
Treat dark intersections as a 4 way stop,
Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 20, 2022