Power outage cuts electricity to thousands overnight in Tooele, Magna area

TOOELE & SALT LAKE COUNTIES, Utah, April 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 19,000 homes and businesses lost power in the Magna area and parts of Tooele County overnight, although most of the electricity was restored by 5:30 a.m.

Word of the outage was reported on the Rocky Mountain Power website about 3:30 a.m. saying crews were working to remedy the problem.

A couple of Wednesday morning tweets by the Utah Department of Transportation advised drivers to exercise caution and to treat intersections where the power was out like four-way stops.

The cause of the outages has yet to be revealed, but by 6:00 a.m. fewer that 500 RMP customers were affected.

