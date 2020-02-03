Power outage in West Jordan affects 1.9K customers

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to restore power to customers in West Jordan Monday morning.

As of 11 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power said an outage in West Jordan that was earlier affecting 2,030 customers is still affecting 1,922 customers.

The cause of the outage, which was first reported at 10:03 a.m., is under investigation.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.

The outage is affecting customers in zip codes 84129 and 84084.

Power has now been restored to 3,105 customers in Layton.

For updates, click here or text “OUT” to 759677.