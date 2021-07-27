Power outage knocks out electricity to 2,400 homes, businesses in Salt Lake City Avenues area, east SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Approximately 2,400 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without electricity in Salt Lake City’s Avenues area and the city’s near east side.

The power outage was first reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the RMP website.

According to RMP, 2,398 homes and businesses are without electricity in the 84102 and 84103 zip codes.

Repair crews are assessing the situation.

RMP is projecting power will be restored before noon.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.