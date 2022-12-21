Power outage leaves more than 4K customers without power in Utah County

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power announced early Wednesday afternoon that 4,070 customers in American Fork could be without power well into the night.

The temperature there at the time of the announcement was 39 degrees, at about 12:19 p.m. The expected low Wednesday is 11 degrees tonight. The customers affected are in zip codes 84042, 84058, 84059, 84057, RMP says.

“The cause is under investigation,” a Rocky Mountain Power tweet says. “The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 pm. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit http://rockymountainpower.net/outage.”

Several smaller outages have also been reported in Utah. See an interactive map here.