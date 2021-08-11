Precautionary boil order issued for parts of Cedar City after possible E. coli contamination

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A precautionary boil order has been issued for parts of Cedar City after possible E. coli contamination was detected in the water.

City officials say one of the six routine test samples at the Cedar City Water Department came back with a possible contamination Monday.

According to city officials, the areas under the order are 200 South to Shurtz Canyon Drive

and Main Street East.

Cedar City says it is currently flushing the system and will continue to retest until all of the test samples come back with a negative result.

