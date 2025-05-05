Predawn explosion blows windows out of SLC gas station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3:15 a.m. explosion at a Chevron gas station near Redwood Road and North Temple left windows blown out and at least one wall visibly bowed, but injured no one.

The business had not yet opened for the day, and no civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident.

Salt Lake City Fire Division Chief Bob Silverthorne said some callers told dispatch they thought a car had crashed into the building, but later callers reported it appeared to have been an explosion.

Fire crews and investigators soon arrived, as did the gas company to shut off natural gas.

“There was no active fire when the first crews arrived, so they were just assessing the damage,” Silverthorne told reporters on the scene.

“They found some load-bearing walls to be bowed out in addition to windows exploding and some damage to trusses inside.”

With the gas cut off, there was no fire to fight.

Silverthorne said a neighboring business may have sustained limited damage, but the origin of the damage still needed to be verified.

Investigators are likely to be on scene much of the day, Silverthorne said.