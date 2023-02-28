Preliminary charges filed against Utah social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul, accused of domestic violence

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Initial charges have been filed against Taylor Frankie Paul — a TikTok influencer with four million followers — who was allegedly involved in a Feb. 17 domestic violence incident.

The alleged primary victim, Dakota Mortensen, told arriving officers he was the boyfriend of 28-year-old Paul. He said he and Paul had argued, and when he attempted to leave the residence, she struck him with her hands, her phone and objects including a wooden playset.

(Gephardt Daily generally withholds the names of alleged victims, but Mortensen is also a TikTok influencer, and has acknowledged the incident to his 329,200 followers.)

“The phone struck Dakota and the play set hit his vehicle, causing damage to the door,” says a probable cause statement filed by a Herriman Police officer.

“During the argument Paul threw ‘heavy, metal chairs’ at him, which put holes in a wall.”

After throwing two chairs, Dakota told Paul to stop throwing chairs because a child, (age 5) was next to him on the couch, the affidavit said.

“Paul then threw another metal chair, which struck (the child) in the head. Dakota reported feeling scared for his life. Dakota was observed with redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers, and a laceration on his neck.”

Mortensen confirmed he and Paul were in a consensual relationship, the probable cause statement says.

“A second child (age 2) was in the residence at the time of the incident.”

A video exists of the incident, the statement says, and it “shows Paul kick Dakota, put him in a choke hold and strike him multiple times,” the affidavit says.

“In the video, Paul picks up a metal barstool and strikes Dakota with it. Paul then picks up a second bar stool and throws it across the room, causing a hole in a wall and knocking down home décor.

“Paul continues and picks up a third barstool and strikes Dakota with it. The barstool then hits (the child, 5) while she was laying on the couch. She is heard crying after being hit with the stool. Dakota tells Paul multiple times to stop hitting him.”

The arriving Herriman Police officer observed Paul striking D.M., the statement says.

“Paul admitted to throwing the metal chairs and wooden play set. During a follow-up interview, Detective Clark was informed (the child, 5) had a goose egg on her head, which was painful.”

Paul has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child — injury/weapon, a third-degree felony

Child abuse, intentionally or knowingly, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief with damage of less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Court documents say officials plan to issue a warrant for Paul, who was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.