Presale tickets offered for ‘The Princess Bride’ screening with ‘Westley’ actor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Presale tickets are now on sale for the May 25 screening of “The Princess Bride,” to be followed by live comments from Cary Elwes, the actor who played male lead Westley.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. that Saturday at the Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City.

“Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, ‘The Princess Bride,'” says an announcement by sponsor organization Salt Lake County Arts & Culture.

“After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics! Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.”

Elwes has acted in numerous film and television projects, including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Saw,” “Twister,” “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” with Tom Cruise, and Zack Snyder’s sci fi epic, “Rebel Moon.”

His latest film is “Sweetwater,” based on the true story of the first African-American signed to the NBA.

Presale tickets remain on sale through ArtTix through 10 a.m. Friday, when they go on sale to the general public.