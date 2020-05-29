President Donald Trump commits $64.5M to build bus service from 2 Ogden locations 0.9 miles apart

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Donald Trump. File photo: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

OGDEN, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon said he would commit $64.5 million to build a bus bridge between two locations in Ogden.

Trump said in a tweet at 4:18 p.m.: “Ogden, Utah, I am committing $64.5M to build bus service between Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital — very important services for Utahans! @RideUTA.”

While some Twitter users applauded Trump’s decision, others pointed out that the two locations are less than one mile apart; more precisely, according to Google maps, they are 0.9 miles, or a four-minute drive from each other.

Other Stories of Interest:  Breaking: Police officers reportedly shot responding to Ogden 'family disturbance' call

Weber State University is located at 3848 Harrison Blvd., while McKay-Dee Hospital is located at 4401 Harrison Blvd.

As of 6:15 p.m., the post had 4,900 retweets and 21,800 likes.

President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon said he would commit $64.5 million to build a bus bridge between two locations in Ogden. Map Courtesy: Google Maps

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here