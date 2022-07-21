President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday morning statement by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre stated. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Biden, 79, last tested negative for COVID Tuesday after returning from his trip to the Middle East.

