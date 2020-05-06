President Russell M. Nelson addresses reintegration of LDS Church worship, activities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has addressed global members regarding efforts by Church leaders to resume religious practice and worship in meetinghouses and temples worldwide.

The video was shared to Nelson’s social media accounts, said a news release from the Church.

In the video, Nelson says: “My dear friends and associates, during these months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world has grappled with unprecedented challenges, I have marveled at the countless examples of faith, courage and Christ-like love that I have seen. Thank you for serving and loving one another as the Savior would have us do.

“We are grateful for the helpful direction that government, health and civic leaders have provided, to keep us safe, and we will continue to proceed with an abundance of caution. Your safety and well-being will always be our upmost concern. As we cautiously move forward to a more normal way of life, Church leaders will continue to monitor information and determine how soon we may again gather in our meetinghouses and temples in various locations.

“We know that holy ordinances of the temple need to be performed. They are of eternal significance. We will clearly communicate, step by step, when and where such gatherings, and other Church-sponsored activities may be resumed.

“Readjustments in missionary services are currently underway. Meanwhile, we rejoice in the peace that radiates from our Lord, Jesus Christ. It will continue to fill us with hope, and joy. Our heavenly Father and his beloved son love us, are aware of us, and will bless each of us. I love you, dear brothers and sisters, and assure you that wonderful days are ahead. Our commitment to follow the Lord is everlasting.”