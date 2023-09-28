President Russell M. Nelson to miss conference with back injury from fall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson will miss this weekend’s general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while he recovers from a back injury suffered in a recent fall.

President Nelson, who celebrated his 99th birthday on Sept. 9, explained his planned absence for the semiannual general conference in a written message Thursday.

“General conference weekends are two of my favorite weekends of the year. How I love meeting in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City with all who gather there,” the online statement says.

“This weekend, however, I will be watching general conference through technology just as most of you will. Three weeks ago, I fell and injured the muscles in my lower back. This episode has reminded me of the reality that things sometimes change quickly in our lives.”

The fall came two days after his 99th birthday celebration, Nelson said.

“Thankfully, my healing is progressing. But as my physician says, ‘We don’t have much data on how 99-year-olds recover from an injury like this one, so I am prescribing a slow, careful approach to healing so that you achieve a full recovery.’ Having prescribed just such a course of action for many of my own patients years ago, I feel duty-bound to follow doctor’s orders.

“I am still not able to sit in a chair for long periods of time. However, I am hoping to record my general conference message and look forward to participating in this marvelous October 2023 general conference through technology.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also continues to recuperate from recent health challenges and will participate in conference sessions by watching at home, church officials said.